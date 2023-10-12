Meeting Between President Ilham Aliyev, President Vladimir Putin Held In Bishkek (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 12. President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's meeting with President of
the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin was held in Bishkek, Trend reports.
President Vladimir Putin said: Dear Ilham
Heydarovich, I am very pleased to see you. We last spoke on the
phone. Of course, the number one issue is the situation around
Karabakh. We also have an agenda, which is quite extensive. I
suggest that we organize our work in the following way: we can
start with the second part and give our colleagues an opportunity
to express themselves, to talk. And then, we will also meet face to
face and talk about the whole complex, including the so-called
sensitive issues.
President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you, Vladimir
Vladimirovich. I am glad to see you again. As you noted, we talked
quite recently. It is very gratifying that you found the time for a
meeting within the framework of your state visit to Kyrgyzstan. In
fact, there are many questions. I believe that your proposals are
quite reasonable. We will talk with the colleagues about the
bilateral agenda, especially since we have a lot to talk about. The
results of this year are very impressive in terms of the turnover,
industrial cooperation and cooperation in the transport sector.
There are many new projects. Then we will go over regional and
security issues. Thank you again for the meeting.
President Vladimir Putin: Thank you.
At the meeting, they expressed satisfaction with the development
of economic and trade relations between the two countries, in
particular, the surge in trade turnover. Touching upon the
interregional cooperation issue, the sides noted Azerbaijan's
successful cooperation with 70 regions of Russia, and underlined in
this context that interregional forums held on a regular basis are
an important platform.
During the conversation, they expressed content with development
of the North-South transport corridor, growth of its potential, and
as a whole, with the increase in motor and railway freight
transportation volume along this route.
The parties underscored the successful development of
humanitarian cooperation. From this point of view, they highlighted
the care for the Russian language in Azerbaijan, and teaching of
the Russian language in many higher and secondary educational
institutions.
During the conversation, the Presidents touched upon the
importance of expanding cooperation in agriculture.
The significance of the activity of the Intergovernmental state
commission between Azerbaijan and Russia was noted at the
meeting.
Will be updated
MENAFN12102023000187011040ID1107233777
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.