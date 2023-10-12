Meeting Between President Ilham Aliyev, President Vladimir Putin Held In Bishkek (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 12. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin was held in Bishkek, Trend reports.

President Vladimir Putin said: Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I am very pleased to see you. We last spoke on the phone. Of course, the number one issue is the situation around Karabakh. We also have an agenda, which is quite extensive. I suggest that we organize our work in the following way: we can start with the second part and give our colleagues an opportunity to express themselves, to talk. And then, we will also meet face to face and talk about the whole complex, including the so-called sensitive issues.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich. I am glad to see you again. As you noted, we talked quite recently. It is very gratifying that you found the time for a meeting within the framework of your state visit to Kyrgyzstan. In fact, there are many questions. I believe that your proposals are quite reasonable. We will talk with the colleagues about the bilateral agenda, especially since we have a lot to talk about. The results of this year are very impressive in terms of the turnover, industrial cooperation and cooperation in the transport sector. There are many new projects. Then we will go over regional and security issues. Thank you again for the meeting.

President Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

At the meeting, they expressed satisfaction with the development of economic and trade relations between the two countries, in particular, the surge in trade turnover. Touching upon the interregional cooperation issue, the sides noted Azerbaijan's successful cooperation with 70 regions of Russia, and underlined in this context that interregional forums held on a regular basis are an important platform.

During the conversation, they expressed content with development of the North-South transport corridor, growth of its potential, and as a whole, with the increase in motor and railway freight transportation volume along this route.

The parties underscored the successful development of humanitarian cooperation. From this point of view, they highlighted the care for the Russian language in Azerbaijan, and teaching of the Russian language in many higher and secondary educational institutions.

During the conversation, the Presidents touched upon the importance of expanding cooperation in agriculture.

The significance of the activity of the Intergovernmental state commission between Azerbaijan and Russia was noted at the meeting.

