Russian Peacekeepers Close Down Another Post In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. An observation post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has been closed in Shusha, the Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

Since September 19, 7 observation and 15 temporary observation posts of peacekeepers have been closed in the Askeran, Shusha, Khojavend and Agderin districts.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at today's briefing that a number of permanent and temporary observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have already been closed. Fundamental issues concerning Russian peacekeepers are being discussed with Baku.