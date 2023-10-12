Russian Peacekeepers Close Down Another Post In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. An observation
post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed
in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has been closed in Shusha, the
Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.
Since September 19, 7 observation and 15 temporary observation
posts of peacekeepers have been closed in the Askeran, Shusha,
Khojavend and Agderin districts.
Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria
Zakharova said at today's briefing that a number of permanent and
temporary observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent
have already been closed. Fundamental issues concerning Russian
peacekeepers are being discussed with Baku.

