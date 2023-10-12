Afrobarometer Delegation In Addis Ababa To Unveil Round 9 Research Findings To Stakeholders

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



An Afrobarometer ( ) delegation led by CEO Joseph Asunka arrived in Addis Ababa on Thursday ahead of crucial consultation meetings with policy stakeholders and funders. The primary objective is to share the latest research findings from Afrobarometer's Round 9 surveys on governance, democracy, the economy, and society in Africa.

During its stay in Addis Ababa, the delegation – including Chief Operating Officer Felix Biga, Director of Communications Nafissatou Diouf, and Resource Mobilisation Manager Runyararo Munetsi – will participate in technical meetings with Sweden's government agency for development cooperation (Sida), USAID, the European Union delegation in Addis, and other stakeholders. These strategic engagements provide a valuable platform for discussions and the dissemination of Afrobarometer's research findings. They also foster collaboration and partnerships that are essential for driving impactful policy decisions.



“The essence of Afrobarometer lies in amplifying the authentic voices of the African people. Through our surveys, we aim to drive meaningful policy decisions that align with the aspirations and experiences of citizens," Asunka said. "Our visit to Addis Ababa exemplifies our dedication to engaging with stakeholders, sharing insights, and working towards a collective vision of a more informed and inclusive African society.”

In July, Afrobarometer successfully concluded fieldwork for its largest-ever pan-African survey insights of 54,436 citizens, representing 75% of Africa's population, will deepen the world's understanding of the continent's needs and preferences, highlighting the importance of their voices in shaping policies and decisions. To ensure a comprehensive representation of diverse communities, the survey covered 7,004 enumeration areas.

Survey findings are being widely disseminated at the country level, with continental briefings already in progress. The trip to Addis Ababa, next stop for the continental briefing, will play a crucial role in integrating the voices and experiences of ordinary citizens into public policy and Africa's development agenda decisions.

