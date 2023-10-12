US Inflation Higher Than Expected In Sept. - Statistics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The US Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.4 percent in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, after increasing 0.6 percent in August, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.

In a report, the Bureau affirmed that the index for shelter was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over half of the increase. An increase in the gasoline index was also a major contributor to the all items monthly rise.

The index for food at home increased 0.1 percent over the month while the index for food away from home rose 0.4 percent, it added.

On his part, US President Joe Biden confirmed that overall inflation is down by 60 percent from its peak at a time when unemployment has remained below 4 pct for 20 months in a row and the share of working-age Americans in the workforce is the highest in 20 years, said White House in a statement.

"I'll continue to fight to build an economy from the middle out and bottom up-even as Republicans in Congress make reckless threats to weaken our economy, prioritize tax cuts for the wealthy and large corporations, and push for deep cuts to programs that are essential for hardworking Americans and seniors," US president added. (end)

