5Th Bahrain Golf Tourney Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The fifth Bahrain golf tournament kicked off Thursday at the royal golf club courses with the participation of 85 players.

Saudi player Khaled Attia topped the first round contest, followed by his compatriot Ali Al-Sakha and Qatar's Saleh Al-Kaabi in the second and third places respectively.

Qatar's Ali Al-Sharani and Jordan's Mousa Shana'a shared the fourth position.

The second round will start Friday, with winners qualifying for the final round. (end)

