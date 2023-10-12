European Commission Sends Request For Information To Social Media Platform X

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The European Commission services Thursday sent to social Media platform X (the former twitter) a formal request for information under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

This request follows indications received by the Commission services of the alleged spreading of illegal content and disinformation, in particular the spreading of terrorist and violent content and hate speech, said the EUآ's executive body in a statement.

Following its designation as Very Large Online Platform, X is required to comply with the full set of provisions introduced by the DSA since late August 2023, including the assessment and mitigation of risks related to the dissemination of illegal content, disinformation, gender-based violence, and any negative effects on the exercise of fundamental rights, rights of the child, public security and mental well-being.

In this particular case, the Commission services are investigating Xآ's compliance with the DSA, including with regard to its policies and practices regarding notices on illegal content, complaint handling, risk assessment and measures to mitigate the risks identified, it noted. (end)

