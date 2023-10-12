Israel Airstrikes Hit Syria Airports - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation army on Thursday launched airstrikes on the Syrian airports of Damascus and Aleppo, putting them out of service, Syrian authorities said.

A Syrian military source was quoted as saying that bursts of missiles hit the two airports at the same time, damaging the runways and putting both hubs out of service, Syria's state-owned news agency (SANA) reported.

It condemned the attacks as a desperate bid to distract the world's attention from the crimes it has committed in Gaza. (end)

