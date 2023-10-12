NATO Dms Discuss Mideast Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- NATO defence ministers Thursday concluded their two-day meeting after discussing developments in the Middle East, in particular Gaza, as well as the situation in Iraq, Kosovo and Ukraine.

"The situation in the Middle East is now very challenging," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference after the meeting.

"As this conflict (in Gaza) evolves, it is important to protect civilians and this was also clearly expressed by Allies. There are rules of war. There are the requests for proportionality. And this was highlighted by many Allies," he said.

Ministers also addressed NATO missions and operations, including in the Western Balkans and in Iraq.

"In Iraq, our mission is expanding its support to Iraqi security institutions, to help prevent the return of ISIS," he said.

"Terrorism remains the most direct asymmetric threat to the Alliance," he warned, and announced that NATO today appointed Assistant Secretary General Tom Goffus to serve his Special Coordinator for Counter-Terrorism.

"He will ensure that NATOآ's response to terrorism remains strong, effective, and coherent," he said.

Goffus from the US served in the past as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy, at the Pentagon.

In a separate press conference at NATO, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin expressed the USآ's "iron-clad" support to Israel. (end)

nk











MENAFN12102023000071011013ID1107233759