UK Diplomat Families Leave Israel Amidst Intensifying Bombardment In Gaza

London, October 12 (Petra) -- The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the families of British diplomats would leave Israel "as a precautionary measure."The BBC quoted a statement from the FCDO Thursday, "The British Embassy in Israel will remain open and will continue to provide consular services to those who need assistance."

