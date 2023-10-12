Communications Minister Postpones UNESCO Conference Until Further Notice

Amman, October 12 (Petra) -- Communications Minister Muhannad Mubaideen said the government is postponing Jordan's hosting of the UNESCO International Conference within the World Media and Information Literacy Week and the Youth Agenda Forum "until further notice."Mubaideen stated Thursday that Jordan and UNESCO postponed the conference titled "World Media and Information Literacy Week and Youth Agenda Forum" because of the current regional events.

