UN Security Council To Hold Closed Meeting On Palestine Friday

New York, October 12 (Petra) -- The UN Security Council plans to hold a closed consultation session on Friday to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the war in Gaza.According to the Council's programme for tomorrow, the session will titled "The Middle East."The Council held a closed consultation session on Sunday, during which members listened to a briefing from the UN coordinator for the peace process, Tor Wennesland.

