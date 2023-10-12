Interior Ministry: We Will Not Allow Demonstrations In The Jordan Valley And Along The Borders

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 12 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Interior banned Thursday demonstrations in the Jordan Valley and along the borders following calls for demonstrating against the Israeli bombardment in Gaza."Out of concern for the safety of citizens, the police would take the necessary measures to prevent gatherings along the borders," the Ministry said in a statement.The Ministry explained that the Jordan Valley and areas along the border with Palestine are prohibited areas for gathering. The Jordanian Armed Forces are responsible for protecting them and controlling security there.The Ministry urged political parties and activists to abide by the statement, noting that it is committed to guaranteeing the right of expression without prejudice to public property, the security of the homeland, and the safety of its borders.It praised the responsibility shown by citizens towards the security of their country, their cooperation and their response to the instructions on demonstrations and gatherings in support of the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.The statement notes that the Jordanian security services "will remain the faithful guardian of the homeland's security."