Jordan's Tourism Revenues At $5.819Bln In 1St 9 Months 2023-CBJ

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -Jordan's tourism income recorded a growth of 15.1% during last September 2023, reaching about $670 million, compared to the same month in 2022, according to initial data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).The data showed that the Kingdom's tourism income rose during the January-September period of 2023 by 37.7%, recording $5.819 billion, driven by an increase in the number of tourists, amounting to 5,058 million guests, with a growth rate of 38.1%.This uptick was driven by the increase in the number of overnight tourists, which reached 4,229 million, with a growth rate of 35.2%, while the number of one-day tourists reached 829.200, with a growth rate of 55.1%, the CBJ figures revealed.Additionally, the data indicated an increase in expenditure on outbound tourism during last September by 22.1%, compared to the same month in 2022, reaching $141.6 million, while Jordanians' spending for tourism abroad rose during the first nine months of 2023 by 32.9% at a value of $1.488 billion.