ASEZA Head, Czech Envoy Talk Cooperation

Aqaba, Oct. 12 (Petra) - Head of Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Nayef Fayez, on Thursday discussed with Czech Ambassador to Jordan, Alexander Sporys, ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields of common interest.During the meeting, Fayez presented investment incentives and facilitations provided by ASEZA to investors, and its endeavor to host Czech businesspeople, investors and companies to highlight investment opportunities that are feasible to the Czech side.Fayez stressed the "deep-rooted" Jordanian-Czech relations, which constitute an opportunity to enhance joint cooperation and exchange expertise in the medical, educational, economic and tourism fields, pointing to the opening of the Czech Consulate in the city of Aqaba.He noted Aqaba has a "promising" future with its "distinguished" logistical location, global trade agreements, international airport, ports with international specifications, and "high" investment privileges, which contribute to improving the future of Aqaba and Jordan's Golden Triangle to become an "attractive" area for investments and an "outstanding" tourist and investment destination.Regarding the marine environment, Fayez said Aqaba Marine Reserve (AMR) was established to preserve the city's "distinctive and unique" marine environment, and organize all activities within the reserve to make Aqaba's marine environment "safe and attractive."Additionally, he pointed to ASEZA's keenness to open more cooperation channels with the Czech side in the field of scientific research, universities, advanced green industries and technology, and clean energy production.He also referred to Aqaba's medical university and its health educational hospital, in addition to implementation of multiple health programs and community initiatives to perform surgical operations in the port city.He noted importance of cooperation and exchanging medical expertise with the Czech side in performing "qualitative" surgeries, medical equipment and investment in the medical sector.For his part, the envoy affirmed his country's readiness to enhance cooperation with ASEZA in the fields of medical, educational, scientific and economic research, energy production, film-making, and marine environment preservation.The diplomat lauded ASEZA's development , as well as its "safe" investment environment and competition in several fields.