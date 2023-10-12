Renowned Ophthalmologist Dr. David Stager, Jr. Establishes Prestigious Scholarship For Medical Students

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANO, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. David Stager , Jr., a highly esteemed ophthalmologist known for his dedication to exceptional eye care and improving patient lives, has announced the creation of the "Dr. David Stager Scholarship for Medical Students." This distinguished scholarship, offering a one-time award of $1,000, aims to support full-time undergraduate and graduate students pursuing medical degrees at accredited universities and colleges in the United States.



The scholarship, headquartered in Plano, Texas, places a strong emphasis on academic achievement, leadership potential, and a genuine passion for the field of medicine. It will be awarded based on an essay contest, challenging applicants to provide innovative solutions to address the most significant challenges facing the healthcare industry today.

Applicants are invited to submit creative and insightful essays of under 1000 words in response to the following prompt: "In your opinion, what is the most significant challenge or issue currently facing the healthcare industry, and how do you propose innovative solutions to address it effectively?" Dr. Stager seeks candidates who demonstrate a profound understanding of the healthcare landscape, critical thinking skills, and the ability to propose innovative ideas that can positively impact the industry.

The deadline for scholarship applications is February 15, 2024, with the winner set to be announced on March 15, 2024.

Dr. David Stager , Jr. has made significant contributions to the field of ophthalmology over his illustrious three-decade career. His journey began in Dallas, where he grew up and attended St. Mark's School of Texas. After completing his undergraduate studies at Southern Methodist University, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Cum Laude, Dr. Stager expanded his horizons by studying European history in Oxford, Spain, and Paris.

Driven by his pursuit of medical excellence, he earned his medical degree and completed his ophthalmology residency at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. During this period, Dr. Stager developed a deep interest in pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus, leading to a fellowship at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., under the guidance of Dr. Marshall M. Parks, a pioneering figure in the field.

Throughout his career, Dr. Stager has actively contributed to the advancement of ophthalmology, serving on the Board of Directors of the Retina Foundation of the Southwest and collaborating closely with nonprofit eye research institutes. His commitment to making a difference extends globally, as he has served as a Past President and Board member of the Lighthouse for Christ Mission, a charitable ophthalmology hospital in Mombasa, Kenya.

Dr. Stager's expertise and dedication have been recognized by numerous professional organizations, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (AAPOS), the Texas Medical Association (TMA), the Texas Ophthalmological Association (TOA), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and the Dallas Pediatric Medical Society. His exceptional contributions led to his acceptance into the American Ophthalmological Society in 2013.

A committed researcher and educator, Dr. Stager has authored numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals and contributed chapters to ophthalmology textbooks. He has also been a guest lecturer in the United States, Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, sharing his knowledge and expertise with professionals worldwide.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Stager plays a pivotal role in teaching and mentoring the next generation of ophthalmologists as an Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

"We are delighted to announce the Dr. David Stager Scholarship for Medical Students, a testament to our unwavering commitment to medical excellence, research, and education," said Dr. Stager. "This scholarship offers aspiring medical professionals a unique opportunity to receive financial support, connect with industry experts, and contribute innovative solutions to the healthcare challenges of our time."

Eligible medical students who meet the scholarship criteria and wish to apply for the Dr. David Stager Scholarship can visit the official website at . The website provides comprehensive information about the scholarship, including application instructions and submission deadlines.

About Dr. David Stager, Jr.: Dr. David Stager , Jr. is a Plano based ophthalmologist with over three decades of experience in the field. Known for his dedication to providing exceptional eye care and improving patient lives, he has established himself as a trusted authority in pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus. Dr. Stager's contributions to the field, commitment to research and education, and philanthropic efforts in underserved communities make him a revered figure in ophthalmology.





