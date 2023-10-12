Path To College Hosts Shine + Dine Education Equity Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Non-Profit of the Year Hosts Annual Gala to Help Underserved Palm Beach County High School Students Attend College with Little to No Debt

- Christine Sylvain, CEO and FounderWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Path to College Fellowship , a non-profit organization that clears the path for low-income, high-achieving Palm Beach County students to attend college, is hosting a 'Shine + Dine' gala for education equity on Saturday, January 20, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. Path to College was recently awarded Nonprofit of the Year by the Black Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County and Small Nonprofit of the Year by Nonprofits First, a coalition of public and private funders that strengthen the cause community.The Shine + Dine gala will feature a 4-course meal and live auction for luxurious, one-of-a-kind gifts. The keynote speech will be delivered by Simone Marstiller, accomplished executive, lawyer, and public servant who has held several highly visible leadership positions in Florida's executive and judicial branches.“As secretary of Florida's Department of Juvenile Justice, I've seen how negative narratives and lack of educational opportunity can devastate a young person's life and future,” said Simone.“Education is the great equalizer, in my view, and every child, no matter their background, can achieve great things given the right tools, support, and encouragement. That's why I wholeheartedly support Path to College.”Tickets for Shine + Dine start at $275 and are available at .Path to College raises the bar for low-income, high-achieving Palm Beach County students by expanding minds and igniting potential. The fellowship has a proven record of success in launching underserved high school students to college with little to no debt. Gala attendees' participation will help each student shine and become best prepared for engaging in the future rooms of influence for which they are destined.Shine + Dine attendees will also meet and hear from the local high school students of Path to College.“We believe in the potential of every student,” said Christine Sylvain, CEO and Founder.“The circumstances of your birth should not preclude the ability to reach for your most audacious dreams and achieve all the opportunities our great nation affords. At Shine + Dine, we prepare students for their own seat at the table.”Guests at The Education Equity Gala are guaranteed seating with a current student or alumni of the 3-year academic program. A fun and inspiring night of connection awaits! Show up to shine and #BringTheBling Palm Beach County!About Path to CollegePath to College Fellowship is a local 501(c)(3) Non-Profit organization that fearlessly clears the path for overlooked students to get into the best colleges with the best scholarships. We envision a world where genius, leadership, and excellence are cultivated. Path to College raises the bar for low-income, high-achieving Palm Beach County students by expanding minds and igniting potential. For more information, call 561-203-5338 or visit

