Duvets Ungava Celebrates Pine Avenue's Reopening After Two Years Of Closure

Just in time for the colder months, it is now easier to get great quality Canadian goose duvets and other down products at Duvets Ungava on Pine Avenue West.

- Jory SandersonMONTREAL, QC, CANADA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pine Avenue, from Boulevard Saint-Laurent to Avenue du Parc, has been closed due to work on underground infrastructures and street redesign since January of this year. Mid-October, the street is set to reopen. Even though pedestrian access to residences, businesses and buildings were maintained by the city of Montreal, it was still a challenging period for the businesses situated in the affected area.Duvets Ungava, a Montreal institution that specializes in down products is one of the affected businesses. After the long street closure, Duvets Ungava is happy to once again welcome its customers to its physical store at 10 Pine Avenue West, corner Boulevard St-Laurent where it sells down comforters, bed linens , pillows , and other household goods.Being located in the same address for over 40 years, for many Montrealers Duvets Ungava is synonymous with Pine Avenue. The family owned company was started at the same location as a small factory in 1981, where they manufactured down comforters, pillows and more, then sold them directly to the public. People loved the fact that everything was being made right on the premises, and Duvets Ungava became a well-loved local Montreal brand up to this day.Over the years Duvets Ungava has increased its line of products, sourcing them from only the most reputable companies. This local company truly believes in its products, and the fact that Ungava is a family owned and operated company also adds a level of trust and honour.Family owned and run since 1981, Duvets Ungava is a Montreal institution well-known for its well-made, great quality Canadian made Down Products including Goose Down Duvets and pillows, Wool Duvets and pillows, and Sheets and Duvet Covers. It has since expanded its assortments to include home decor and bedroom and bathroom accessories at its premise on 10, Pine Avenue West, Suite 112 at the corner of St. Lawrence Boulevard.

