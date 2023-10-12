USL Spokane To Reveal The Name And Crest Of Spokane's New Professional Women's Soccer Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USL Spokane Women's Pro Soccer Team Reveal

USL Spokane Super League

United Soccer League (USL) Spokane will reveal the name of its women's professional team on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at the Davenport Grand Hotel in Spokane, Wash.

- Katie Harnetiaux, Founder and Co-Owner of USL SpokaneSPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- United Soccer League (USL) Spokane will reveal the name and crest of its new women's professional team and pre-professional team on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at the Davenport Grand Hotel in Spokane, Wash.The event is free of charge with an RSVP at . Doors open at 2 p.m. with a program to reveal the new women's professional and pre-professional brand at 3 p.m. USL Spokane is grateful to The Davenport Hotels for its partnership in hosting this momentous event for the Spokane community.Spokane's professional women's soccer team will be part of the new USL Super League which is expected to compete at the U.S. Soccer Federation Division 1 level – the highest level of professional soccer in the United States. Spokane will be one of eight inaugural teams in the league with more growth on the horizon. In addition to Spokane, other cities hosting teams in the league will be Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth, Lexington, Phoenix, Tampa Bay, Tucson, and Washington, D.C.Spokane's pre-professional team will join USL's W League – a league built to expand opportunities and create upward mobility for outstanding women's soccer athletes, coaches, and staff. The league features the best collegiate women's soccer players in the nation as they pursue a professional career.“Change is happening in women's sports and Spokane has the distinct privilege to help usher in a new era of opportunity for women's professional athletes, coaches and those who aspire to a career in sports,” said Katie Harnetiaux, Founder and Co-Owner of USL Spokane.“This event will be a celebration for everyone in our community who appreciates the beauty and boldness of women in sports and especially those who play, work, coach, and follow the game of soccer.”Regional youth soccer players and teams who attend the event wearing their team jerseys will receive a free women's team branded T-shirt. The event program will feature Ryan and Katie Harnetiaux, Co-Owners of USL Spokane, as well as Amanda Vandervort, President of USL Super League. A video presentation will reveal the new teams' name and crest. There will be a bracelet-making craft station, games, photo booth, giveaway items, drawings for prizes, and women's team merchandise for sale.In addition, the event will be a special opportunity for the community to check out the new USL Spokane Team Store in the Davenport Grand Hotel. The store will open on Friday, Nov. 3 and offer specials on Velocity FC merchandise (men's professional team) throughout the weekend. The store will be stocked with women's team merchandise following Sunday's event.“We are excited to welcome families, friends, teams, coaches, fans, and supporters of women's sports to our hometown,” continued Harnetiaux.“Women's Super League and W League soccer in Spokane is first and foremost a wonderful new way for our community to come together to celebrate the opportunity, equity, and professional advancement of women in sport.”Media: You are invited to attend this event. Please notify Dave Sonntag at if you wish to attend. There will be a designated photo and video area in front of the stage.For more information, contact Dave Sonntag at .Aequus Sports LLC is the ownership entity of USL Spokane, an organization launching two professional soccer teams and one pre-professional team in Spokane – a Super League women's pro team expected to be USSF-sanctioned Division I, a men's Division III USL League One team (Spokane Velocity FC), and a women's pre-professional team participating in USL's W League. Home games will be played in ONE Spokane Stadium that opened in September 2023 in Spokane's North Bank Arts and Entertainment District. Spokane Velocity FC will kick off first, with the inaugural game expected around April 1, 2024. Learn more, order team merchandise, and join the waitlist for season tickets at .

