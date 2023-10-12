1Voice.AI Transcends Borders: Pioneering The Future Of Global Communication In China

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1Voice, a real-time language translation solution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned innovator and CEO of The Smart Inventor, Simon Wilby , is once again pushing the boundaries of technological advancement with an innovative language translation solution, 1Voice is a telecommunication company . This revolutionary technology has reached a significant milestone, becoming accessible in China, a country renowned for its historical technological landscape. The introduction of 1Voice in China carries immense significance, especially in light of the recent implementation of China's Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL)."This achievement is a testament to the adaptability and potential of 1Voice and it signifies a step toward a more interconnected world where language is no longer a barrier to meaningful communication." said Simon Wilby.According to Wilby, 1Voice telecommunication has the power to play a pivotal role in promoting cultural exchange and understanding between China and the rest of the world. By enabling individuals to communicate seamlessly in their own languages while engaging with others who speak different languages, 1Voice fosters cross-cultural interactions, thereby enhancing international collaboration and understanding."This advancement not only benefits businesses seeking to expand their global reach but also individuals looking to connect and share experiences with people from diverse cultural backgrounds," said Wilby.For more information, please visit - or call 212-202-0004.For All Media Interviews, Contact:

