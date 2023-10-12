Watch: Pilot Son Surprises Mother Onboard Dubai-Kochi Flight

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 7:50 PM

Last updated: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 7:54 PM

The video of a surprise given by an Indian pilot to his mother who travelled on a Dubai-Kochi flight is going viral. Vimal Sasidharan, a pilot working with Indigo airlines posted the video on Instagram with a caption,“How I surprised my mother inflight”.

According to local media reports, Vimal's mother Latha was travelling to Kochi with his elder brother. They didn't expect Vimal to be on the same flight.

The video shows Latha walking in to the flight like any other passenger. As she entered the flight, she wished the flight attendant and continued walking. Then she hears somebody calling from behind and realises it's her son. The surprise brought tears in her eyes and she returns to hug him.

“Caught her by surprise inflight! The tears in her eyes said it all. Moments like these make life extraordinary,” wrote Vimal.

He told local media that he was assigned on another route and his family knew the schedule. But after knowing that his mother was about to fly to Kochi, he decided to give her a surprise.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The video garnered more than one million views. Comments under the video are all praise for the mother and son.

“Cutest video on internet today,” said one person.

“Very precious moment and proud moment for a mother,” another person commented.

In another recent incident an Egyptian pilot had surprised his mother onboard the flight while she was travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Haj.

ALSO READ:

Fake or real? Viral video shows giant octopus smashing SUV in Qatar parking lot

Viral video: US couple claims to have spotted mythical Bigfoot

Lucky winner scoops up $1.765 billion in second-largest lottery prize in the world