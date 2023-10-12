Housing Diversity Corporation Ranks In Top 6% Of QOF Managers By Novogradac

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Housing Diversity Corporation is a leading Multifamily Real Estate and Qualified Opportunity Fund manager.

West Coast Fund Manager Recognized for Significant Equity Raised

- Brad PaddenSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Housing Diversity Corporation (HDC) is proud to announce its recent recognition by Novogradac as one of the top-tier Qualified Opportunity Fund (QOF) managers based on equity amounts raised. HDC ranks in the top 6% of 781 QOF managers tracked by Novogradac and is one of only 46 QOF managers to raise $150 million or more, according to Novogradac.Brad Padden, CEO of Housing Diversity Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm for the recognition: "We are honored to be ranked among the top QOF managers by Novogradac. Our team's dedication and hard work have played a significant role in achieving this success. This recognition serves as a testament to our commitment to creating opportunities for investors while making a positive impact on our community."Padden also extended his gratitude to HDC's partners and investors for their continuous support and trust.QOFs are the investment vehicle created at the end of 2017 through which taxpayers invest capital gains to qualify for deferral and other tax benefits. Novogradac collects data on a rolling basis from QOFs that voluntarily provide information. Novogradac also uses information from public sources such as Security and Exchange Commission filings and press releases.For more information about Housing Diversity Corporation, please visit housingdiversity.About Housing Diversity CorporationHousing Diversity Corporation is a leading Multifamily Real Estate and Qualified Opportunity Fund manager. HDC's principal Brad Padden has sponsored 23 real estate development projects over his development career, accounting for the production of 2,800 new multifamily apartments in the Pacific Northwest and Southern California.

Adina Eaton

Housing Diversity Corporation

+1 201-736-5745



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn