Afghanistan Pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq Has This To Say About His On-Field Hug With Virat Kohli

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 5:10 PM

The duo exchanged a handshake and even patted each other on the back during the India-Afghanistan encounter.

Naveen was asked about Kohli and the on-field gesture after the game and the Afghan international gave a million-dollar response.

In another video, Kohli, who is seen at the non-striker's end, is asking fans at the stadium to stop booing Naveen.

"Crowd will chant for their home cricketers and that is what they did. It is his (Kohli's) home ground. He is a nice guy, a good player and we shook hands. It (what happened) was always in the ground, it was nothing outside the ground. People make it big. They need that stuff for their followers. He said 'we are done with that and I said yes we are done with that'. We shook hands and hugged,” Naveen was quoted as telling news agency PTI.