South Africa Defeat Australia By 134 Runs In World Cup

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 8:23 PM
South Africa crushed Australia by 134 runs to claim a second win of the World Cup on Thursday as the five-time champions slumped to back-to-back defeats.
Quinton de Kock top-scored for the Proteas with 109 in his team's total of 311-7 in 50 overs.
In reply, Australia slumped to 70-6 before giving up their pursuit of an unlikely victory, hoping to salvage their run-rate instead but were dismissed for 177 with 55 balls to spare.
