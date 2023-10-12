No Israeli, Palestinian Flags Allowed At Wembley For England Games Against Australia, Italy

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 7:27 PM

Flags and shirts showing support for victims of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will not be allowed for England's games against Australia and Italy at Wembley, the FA said on Thursday.

England host Australia in a friendly on Friday before taking on Italy in a European Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

"On Friday evening, we will remember the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine," the FA said in a statement.

"We will only permit flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality for the competing nations inside Wembley Stadium for the upcoming matches against Australia and Italy."

England and Australia players will wear black armbands, the FA added, and there will be a period of silence before kick off.

ALSO READ:

Israel-Palestine conflict: X removes hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts since attack, CEO says

Israel-Palestine conflict: Celebrities from Madonna to Gigi Hadid call for peace

Egypt warned Israel three days before Hamas attack, says senior US lawmaker

India condemns Hamas 'terrorist attack', reiterates backing for independent Palestine

Palestinians rush to buy food as Israel readies possible ground operation

Israel-Palestine conflict: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack