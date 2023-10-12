UAE: Remit Money For A Chance To Win 10 Luxury Cars Through Abu Dhabi Exchange Firm

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi-headquartered Ahalia Exchange, a money transfer and exchange company, is offering ten luxury SUV cars as lucky draw prizes through its 120-day winter promotion campaign.

Individuals who remit money home through any of its 30 branches across the UAE will get a coupon each to enter the raffle and electronic draws to be held across three emirates next year.

"We started operations in 1996. Over the years, we have built a strong relationship with customers. This campaign is to value the contributions of our customers and give something back to them," Santosh Nair, senior marketing manager, said during a press conference.

"The 'Ahalia Exchange Winter Promotion' will run till February 8, 2024, and will have ten winners selected among customers who send money from our branches," Shanish Kollara, deputy operations manager, noted.

There will be three draws held next year in Abu Dhabi (February 12), Sharjah (February 13) and Dubai (February 14).

Mohammad Margub, banking operations manager, revealed plans to open more branches by 2030.

"Ahalia Exchange is popular among people from different countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the Philippines. The promotion is open to all countries. However, it's only on cross-border remittances," Margub said.

Atiqur Rahman, finance manager, Pradeesh MC, treasury deal, and Sudarshan Joshi, manager of satellite and APS marketing, were also present at the press conference.

