Dubai: 20,000 Iphones, Ipads Handed Out To Emirates Cabin Crew In New Initiative

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai's flagship carrier, Emirates, launched a new strategy called 'One Device', whereby 20,000 Emirates Cabin Crew receive iPhone 13 or iPad Air configured with custom Emirates apps to improve and streamline passenger service onboard and enhance the overall crew experience.

Emirates has already invested more than Dh32 million into the initiative and began giving out Apple devices one year ago. Today, over 7,000 Emirates crew members use iPhone across 450 daily flights in the global network. In the coming months, an additional 5,000 cabin crew will receive iPhone and iPad.

Emirates in-house Service Delivery and IT teams conducted an extensive user research campaign with cabin crew before designing and building a range of native, custom-built apps to revamp the user experience for cabin crew and to ensure passengers receive the world class service experience expected from Emirates. Feedback to date shows that Apple products are empowering cabin crew to feel better prepared at work and enabling them to offer highly personalised service to passengers.

Custom-built applications include an app to improve the inflight meal order-taking process in Business Class, ensuring swift and precise service and allowing cabin crew to see each passenger's profile and Skywards status.

Another app ensures cabin crew can access up-to-the-minute roster and flight information, view seat changes and upgrades, and an overview of which cabin crew are onboard.

By providing a 360-degree view of passengers, Emirates cabin crew can access critical real-time information and are equipped with the tools they need to perform at their best, personalising each customer's experience to an unprecedented degree, even providing information such as dining and drinks preferences and onboard loungewear sizes - if used on prior flights.

The One Device initiative also enhances cabin crew performance and safety standards by ensuring they can access 24/7 support globally, including a team of specially trained experts at Emirates Dubai hub, as well as via Apple Support.

Enhancing safety onboard, cabin crew can check official processes at any time, via remotely updated operational manuals and use One Device as a platform for continuous education through micro-learning. Emirates Cabin Crew are permitted to use the iPhone for personal use and their private data is protected.

The rollout of One Device has been supported by an in-person experience zone at Emirates Headquarters in Dubai, a 24/7 one-stop-shop for cabin crew to query hardware and operating software issues, access Emirates application support, fulfil their device accessory needs and more.

