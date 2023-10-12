Finance Minister Meets IMF Managing Director

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), H E Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held from 9 to 15 October 2023 in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco.

Topics relating to latest regional and global economic developments and challenges were discussed during the meetings, as well as bilateral relations were discussed and areas of mutual cooperation.