Silver Lake Motors Celebrates EXEED's Outstanding Presence At The GIMS Qatar 2023

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage and attendance of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the first edition of the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar (GIMS Qatar) was inaugurated in an official opening ceremony at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

Silver Lake Motors - a subsidiary of Al Mana Holding -, the authorized distributor of the prestigious EXEED luxury car brand, proudly marked this official opening by welcoming His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Minister of Interior. They were warmly received by Mr. Hisham Salah Al Mana, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Mana Holding, along with Mr. Qin Chao CEO, EXEED International and Mr. Peter John Matkin, Chief Engineer, EXEED International.

The event's activities continued Friday, October 6th, with the regional unveiling of the highly anticipated all-new EXEED RX, a momentous occasion that attracted significant attention from international, regional, and local media. The all-new EXEED RX, an awe-inspiring cross-coupe masterpiece, captivated the audience with its emotionally charged and elegant design, earning the prestigious Gold Award from the International Design Award (IDA). Embodying the design language of "Aesthetics of Light" and a futuristic appearance that epitomizes "new luxury," the all-new EXEED RX set new benchmarks for exquisite aesthetics within the automotive industry.

Beneath the hood, the all-new EXEED RX boasts a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol direct injection engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The model lineup includes both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants, offering a remarkable Max Power of 261hp and peak Torque of 400Nm. It offers versatile drive modes, including Eco, Normal, and Sport, as well as terrain modes for off-road, mud, and snow.

Conveying his sentiments, Mr. Hisham Saleh Al Mana stated: "We take immense pride in introducing the EXEED brand and its exciting new premium electric series to the passionate motor enthusiasts of Qatar. With its impeccable reputation and alignment with our unwavering dedication to progress, this emerging automotive marque caters to a diverse range of customers, placing a strong emphasis on innovation and an uncompromising quality that can be relied upon."

Mr. Qin Chao said: "I am thrilled to announce our substantial presence at this esteemed automotive event, where we take immense pleasure in introducing the all-new EXEED RX, as well as an impressive array of SUVs to the discerning audience of Qatar. This momentous occasion marks a thrilling milestone in our journey, and celebrates our partnership with Silver Lake Motors and Al Mana Holding – a collaboration that provides an invaluable platform to expand our brand's reach and solidify its reputation."

On Saturday, October 7th, Silver Lake Motors hosted an exclusive event tailored exclusively for Chinese media at the EXEED showroom in West Walk Doha, which proudly stands as the largest EXEED showroom in the Middle East. This event provided the media with an invaluable opportunity to gain insights into the brand's prominent presence in Qatar and its prestigious showroom location.

At the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar 2023, the EXEED stand takes center stage, showcasing the supercharged all-wheel-drive SUV, all-new EXEED RX, the upgraded EXEED VX 7-seater SUV, and the premium intelligent SUV TXL. Notably, this event marks a historic moment as EXEED unveils their premium battery electric series, aptly named EXLANTIX, a name that conjures the allure of the legendary civilization, Atlantis. Drawing inspiration from Atlantis' cutting-edge energy system, EXEED is committed to turning legends into reality, offering users the pinnacle of comfortable mobility experiences. Under the EXLANTIX series banner, two eagerly anticipated EV models are soon to become available in Qatar: the EXLANTIX ES and the EXLANTIX ET.

EXEED's SUV lineup has swiftly gained recognition for its exceptional performance, top-notch safety features, and striking design, establishing itself as one of Qatar's most coveted automotive brands. Enthusiasts and visitors alike can explore the future of luxury automotive innovation with EXEED at the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar 2023 until October 14.