UAE Rulers Condole With King Of Jordan Over Passing Of Former Prime Minister Marouf Al Bakhit

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

EMIRATES, 12th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of condolences to King Abdullah II of Jordan, over the death of former Jordanian Prime Minister Marouf Al Bakhit.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and deputy rulers also sent similar cables to the Jordanian King.



