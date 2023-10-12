Shell Kicks Off Its Annual Ultimate Stopover Event With Dubai As The 2023 Destination

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Shell Rimula Ultimate Stopover event brought on October 9th top automotive media to Dubai to show them first-hand how Shell Rimula's innovative technologies contribute to enabling lower cost of ownership, improved performance, and reduced emissions.





The British Shell company which employs an average of 93,000 people and operates in more than 70 countries is promoting The Shell Rimula Ultimate Stopover as a global event.

It is held annually to celebrate the achievements of the past year and embrace customers with new products. This year, Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, has been chosen as Shell's 2023 stopover where the old meets the new.





The Shell Rimula Ultimate Stopover is considered the annual getaway event for Shell Rimula customers and all car enthusiasts to explore more about the company's new technologies. In 2019, the stop destination was Barcelona, ​​Spain, a large metropolis on the northeastern coast of the Iberian Peninsula towards the Mediterranean.





Shell Rimula Ultimate Stopover was formerly known as Rimula Global Promotion; the event offers Shell Rimula customers the chance to win an all-expense paid trip with Shell. Previous destinations include Dubai, South Africa, Hungary, London and the Netherlands.





This year, Shell Egypt selected (Give us the number of customers) Rimula customers from all over the country and flew them to Dubai where they met with other guests (a total of .... individual winners) from another 18 markets. These include India, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, Indonesia, the Philippines and China.





The Shell Rimula brand, also known as (Rotella) in the United States, is a line of motor oils for commercial vehicles, from light pickup trucks to heavy and high-mileage trucks used by trucking companies.





This year's edition of the Ultimate Stop presents a four-day event with a unique program of experiences that include the Art of Science, the Art of Travel, the Art of Driving, and everyone's favorite Art of Eating.





The first day (Experience Dubai) was purely educational and provided valuable technical insights into Shell's latest endeavors and a deeper understanding of the brand, its vision, and its products. Experts in the field were also present to give lectures at the most famous landmarks of the city, such as the Museum of the Future.



A guided tour of the attraction followed.





Shell is an international oil company of Dutch and British origin. It is the world's second-largest private energy company and one of the six“supermajors” (vertically integrated private oil exploration, natural gas, and oil product marketing companies).



The company is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, and is headquartered in London (Shell Center). The main activity of the company is the exploration and production, refining, transportation, and distribution of hydrocarbons (oil and gas).



Shell also has a significant petrochemicals business (Shell Chemicals) and an early-stage renewable energy sector developing wind, hydrogen, and solar energy opportunities.





In 2007, Forbes Global 2000 ranked Shell as the eighth largest company in the world. Also in 2007, Fortune magazine ranked Shell as the third largest company in the world after Wal-Mart and ExxonMobil.



Shell operates in more than 140 countries.

