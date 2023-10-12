Anchorage Investments To Develop $2.5Bn Petrochemical Project In SCZONE

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Anchorage Investments, a company led by founder and managing director Ahmed Moharram, is working on one of the largest projects in the industrial zone affiliated with the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE). The project, named“Anchorage Benitoite”, is an industrial complex that will produce various derivatives and petrochemical products with an investment of $2. The project aims to contribute to GDP growth, increase foreign direct investments, and support the petrochemical sector in Egypt.

Moharram said that SCZONE offers many investment incentives and advantages that make it a global industrial, economic, and logistical center. He expects that the development of the SCZONE will boost Egypt's economic growth to new heights, in addition to the existing projects in renewable energy and green hydrogen.

He believes that the SCZONE is a gateway to economic progress and a pillar of development, with its huge investment and industrial projects.

Moharram explained that SCZONE has many competitive advantages, such as its strategic location, which gives it access to six ports and two international airports. He also mentioned the investment incentives from the absence of customs taxes or value-added taxes when importing from the local market or abroad to the SCZONE, as well as the possibility of obtaining the golden licence for strategic projects, with the facilities of the new investment law and one-stop-shop services. He added that the SCZONE has an integrated infrastructure of stations, facilities, logistics services, storage and distribution centres, as well as dry ports.

He pointed out that the Suez Canal is a global commercial crossing that links Europe to Asia and through which about 20-30% of global container traffic passes. The Egyptian state has developed its strategic plan to benefit from the enormous potential of the Suez Canal by establishing the SCZONE on an area of 455 km

to create an efficient, competitive, and environmentally friendly business environment, generate job opportunities, develop a global maritime transport and logistics centre, an industrial hub and a gateway for trade between East and West.