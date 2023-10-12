Top 25 Global Banks Mcap Dips 1.3% Qoq During Q3 2023 Amidst Adverse Market Conditions, Reveals Globaldata

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The aggregate market capitalization (MCap) of the top 25 global banks tumbled by 1.3% to $3.28 trillion quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) during the third quarter (Q3) ended on 30 September 2023. The marginal decline results from concerns about the weakening Chinese economy, added US interest rate hikes, and a persistently negative global economic outlook, which have eroded investor confidence, according to GlobalData, a leading data analytics and research company.

Murthy Grandhi, Company Profiles Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Investor sentiment in Q3 was largely influenced by the Federal Reserve's indication of an additional interest rate hike in 2023, increasing crude oil prices, a stronger US dollar, the US credit rating downgrade, China's announcement of limited policy stimulus, and the mounting government bond yields in both the US and Germany."

UBS Group

UBS Group witnessed a substantial surge in its share price due to its impressive Q2 2023 results, which revealed a net profit of $28.9 billion. Additionally, UBS Global Wealth Management experienced remarkable net new money inflows of $16 billion during the second quarter, marking the highest inflows for this period in over a decade, demonstrating strong customer confidence. As a result, the Swiss-based bank holding and financial services company's market capitalization increased by 23.3%, underscoring the positive response from investors to UBS Group's performance and prospects.

HDFC Bank

The Indian banking major saw its market capitalization surge by 20.3% to reach $139.4 billion as of 30 September 2023, propelled by the robust growth of 15.7% in total advances and 19.2% in deposits. This impressive performance was further fueled by the positive results across all segments, a diversified fee income mix, and strong asset quality throughout the various segments.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

Positive 30 June 2023 (Q1 FY2024) quarterly results pushed up the share prices of the Japanese multinational financial services company, leading to a 15.7% rise in MCap. The bank's ordinary income in Q1 FY2024 increased by 70.7% to reach JPY2.3 trillion. This growth was primarily driven by the recovery of SMBC Nikko, strong performance of payment business, and increase of income on loan in domestic and overseas.

Grandhi continues: "JPMorgan Chase emerged as the top bank, underscoring its exceptional performance during Q2 2023. This achievement was primarily attributed to the bank's outstanding results, characterized by growth across all its lines of business. Additionally, JPMorgan Chase's successful integration of First Republic played a crucial role in solidifying its dominant position within the industry. The combination of these factors not only demonstrated the bank's prowess but also indicated its ability to navigate a dynamic and competitive financial landscape with confidence and success."

Chinese Big Four banks

The market value of three of the China's top four banks - ICBC, Bank of China, and China Construction Bank - experienced decline in the range of 5%-12%. Agricultural Bank of China is the only top four Chinese bank to register a growth, with a modest 0.8% increase in its MCap during the quarter.

Grandhi explains: "Interestingly, despite the below-par performance of their stocks, these banks posted positive financial results for the first half of 2023. However, it is worth noting that the recent reduction in the reserve requirement ratio and adjustments to the one-year and five-year loan prime rates by the Chinese central bank may exert pressure on these banks' net interest margins, moving forward."

In the forthcoming quarter, GlobalData expects the global banking sector to see an uptick influenced by factors such as a potential halt in interest rate increases by policymakers in major economies and a more restrained expansion of net interest margins than previously anticipated.

Grandhi concludes: "The short-term outlook also forecasts a modest growth in lending and credit transaction volumes. Regarding China, GlobalData anticipates a gradual recovery in the upcoming quarter, primarily driven by improvement in the services sector and some relaxation of restrictions within the property sector."

