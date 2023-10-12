Canadian Energy Co. Produces 20 Mbbl Oil During Q3/23

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Given the maintained target price on this oil and gas firm, the return potential for investors is 106%, noted an Auctus Advisors report.

Valeura Energy Inc.'s (VLE:TSX; PNWRF:OTCMKTS) oil production in Q3/23 was 19,961 barrels of oil (19.961 Mbbl), reported Auctus Advisors analyst Stephane Foucaud in a quarterly update dated October 9.

"We reiterate our target price of CA$6.40 per share," Foucaud wrote.

Compelling Gain Potential

In comparison, the price of Valeura today is about CA$3.10 per share, noted Foucaud.

The difference between the current and target prices implies a significant return for investors of 106%.

Q2/23 Performance Highlights

Foucaud presented the key takeaways from Valeura's Q3/23 financials.

As for the Canadian company's Q3/23 production of 19.961 Mbbl of oil, the total fell short of Auctus' projection, Foucaud noted, because production at Wassana was on hold during the quarter. Production at Wassana during the previous quarter was 1.6 Mbbl per day (1.6 Mbbl/d).

"The difference to our forecast mostly reflect[s] the timing of drilling," Foucaud wrote.

As for the balance sheet, Valeura ended Q3/23 with US$103.4 million (US$103) in cash after having paid US$29M in petroleum income tax during the quarter.

Valeura generated US$15 in free cash flow in Q3/23, "including the late liftings," Foucaud indicated.

Numbers To Rise in Q4/23

Looking to Q4/23, Auctus estimates Valeura will produce about 21 Mbbl/d and, given no cash tax payment is required, about US$85M in cash flow, wrote Foucaud. Both figures reflect a quarter-over-quarter increase.

This amount of cash flow would take the company's cash at year-end 2023 to US$190M.

Royalty Payments To Start

Also, during Q4/23, specifically during the first week of November, Foucaud pointed out Valeura is expected to receive the first royalty from production at Rossukon, an oilfield in Thailand.

After the initial payment of US$5 million (US$5M) by the operator, Valeura will go on to receive an over-riding royalty of 2% on gross Rossukon production. Auctus expects production at the project will amount to 10-12 Mbbl/d to start, then increase to 15-20 Mbbl/d late next year.

"At US$80 per barrel for Brent, this represents additional pretax free cash flow of US$6-12M per year," Foucaud wrote.