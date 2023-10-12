DSV, 1060 - FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1060
This financial calendar lists the expected dates of publication of financial announcements and the Annual General Meeting in the 2024 financial year for DSV A/S:
| 1 February 2024
| Annual Report 2023
| 14 March 2024
| Annual General Meeting 2024. Any proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than 31 January 2024.
| 24 April 2024
| Interim Financial Report, First Quarter 2024
| 24 July 2024
| Interim Financial Report, H1 2024
| 23 October 2024
| Interim Financial Report, Third Quarter 2024
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
