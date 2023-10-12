Blue Diamond Resorts Earns Six Magellan Awards For Exceptional Hospitality And Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts is proud to announce that it has been honored with an impressive total of six Magellan Awards in 2023 by Travel Weekly, a renowned and trusted source in the travel industry. These accolades, comprising four Gold and two Silver distinctions, highlight the company's exceptional contributions to the hospitality sector, particularly in guest experiences, technological innovation, successful marketing campaigns, and elevated accommodation options.



"These achievements are a reflection of the dedication of our entire team, who are deeply committed to creating innovative experiences that enhance our offerings and enrich the guest journey," stated Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts. "These pioneering initiatives are strengthening our position within the all-inclusive segment, a commitment that's echoed in our forthcoming openings in the Caribbean-Royalton CHIC Antigua and Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only," he added.

The awards presented to the hotel management company are as follows:

2023 Magellan Awards Gold



Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun Makes a Big Splash | Hospitality - Overall-New Resort/Hotel

Planet Hollywood Cancun Elevates Guest Journey with Metaverse Experience | Hospitality Marketing - Virtual Experiences/Events

Blue Diamond Resorts Heightens Guest Service with Innovative In-room Tech | Hospitality - Overall-Technology Solutions Giving the Gift of 'Home for the Holidays' at Blue Diamond Resorts | Hospitality Marketing - Campaign-Communications/PR Plan

2023 Magellan Awards Silver



Hideaway at Royalton Negril offers a Penthouse Oasis to Rekindle and Reconnect | Hospitality Elements - Luxury (Five-Star)-Penthouse Design Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Cancun | Hospitality - Overall-All-Inclusive Resort/Hotel

Among the celebrated resorts, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort , stood out as a beacon of modern offerings for guests of all ages, having opened just ten months ago, providing a wide array of activities to "Splash into Fun." Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort , earned recognition for pioneering virtual experiences that significantly enhanced the journey for travelers.

Meanwhile, Hideaway at Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only , was lauded for its luxurious accommodations, particularly its Diamond ClubTM Luxury Penthouse One Bedroom Jacuzzi Suite. Lastly, Royalton CHIC Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only , excelled as the highest satisfaction and best-performing resort in the Blue Diamond Resorts portfolio, thanks to its implementation of the successful and popular "Party Your Way" concept in the adults-only segment.

The Magellan Awards, a yearly celebration of excellence in the tourism industry, recognize outstanding achievements in technology implementation, marketing campaigns, and services across various segments, including hotels, cruises, airlines, and travel destinations. Blue Diamond Resorts is honored to be acknowledged by such a prestigious organization.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts , where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In ConnectivityTM, DreamBedTM, and the Sports Event GuaranteeTM. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you ́re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A StarTM with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Blue Diamond Resorts





