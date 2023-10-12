Old Chicago Pizza And Taproom Launches Drink Pink Campaign In Support Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Old Chicago- Pink Drink

Sales from the limited time only menu will be donated to the V Foundation

BOULDER, CO, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom , a leading restaurant chain renowned for its fresh dough pizza and extensive craft beer selection, is proud to announce its Drink Pink campaign supporting Breast Cancer research. Throughout the month of October, Old Chicago will donate $1 from every purchase of a signature pink drink and shot to the V Foundation , a leading organization in the fight against cancer.Featured on the menu is the Pink Shooter, a chilled shot of Pink Whitney vodka, and the Pink Fighter, a refreshing vodka lemonade. Priced at $6.99 and $7.99 consecutively, these themed offerings pack a punch and are available for a limited time.“At Old Chicago, we are dedicated to enhancing the lives of the communities that we serve,” said Windi Cooper, Senior Director of Marketing for Old Chicago.“Our Drink Pink Campaign is an opportunity for us to make a tangible impact in the fight against breast cancer, and we look forward to inviting our customers to do the same.”Available in-restaurant now through October 31, the Drink Pink menu will be available at most locations. Join Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month to enjoy a beverage from the menu and contribute to The V Foundation's important work in the fight against breast cancer.For more information, including their menu and locations, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. To join Old Chicago's loyalty program, visit . To download the mobile app, visit the Apple App Store or Android Play Store and search for“OC Rewards”.ABOUT OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOMOld Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a leader in the casual dining restaurant segment, specializing in the best local and regional craft beer, serving handcrafted pizza and distinctive taproom fare. Founded in 1976, the crave-able Old Chicago menu has played a complementary role to the vast craft beer selection, a concept differentiator to this day. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Old Chicago operates in 24 states with more than 109 restaurants nationwide.

