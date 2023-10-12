Amir Receives Phone Call From French President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from HE Emmanuel Macron, President of the friendly French Republic.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, aspects of strengthening them, and the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest, especially recent developments in the Palestinian territories.
