Amir Receives Phone Call From King Of Jordan

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call on Thursday from HM King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. During the call, they reviewed relations between the two countries, and the latest regional and international developments of common interest, especially in the Palestinian territories.

