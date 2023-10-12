Expo Murals Introduce Visitors To Qatar's Heritage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: The creative artistic murals at the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha reflect the richness of the Qatari environment and introduce visitors from different parts of the world to Qatar's rich heritage.

The expo artistic murals were made by artists Abdulrahman Al Mutawa and Mubarak Al Malik in cooperation between the Qatar Museums and the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan).

Viewed and admired by most visitors, the artistic murals carried topics related to Qatari heritage, authenticity, culture, local environment, connotations of land and sea, and pearl diving activity.

They also carried symbols of family and heritage, with a focus on ancient Qatari architecture and modern buildings. Plants from the Qatari environment such as capparis spinosa and palm trees were also used.

In line with its commitment to enriching local and global communities through cultural exchange and dialogue, Qatar Museums is hosting a number of activities, events and exhibitions during the Expo 2023 Doha, which runs until March 28, 2024.

The diverse offering of activities scheduled to take place over the duration of Expo were developed by Qatar Museums in response to the event's overarching theme, Green Desert, Enhanced Environment, and will revolve around key themes such as sustainability, well-being, the natural world, agriculture, technology, mobility, and more.