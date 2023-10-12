US Secretary Of State To Visit Qatar Tomorrow: Official Spokesperson For The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari said that Secretary of State of the friendly US Antony Blinken will visit Doha tomorrow.
Dr. Al Ansari told Qatar News Agency (QNA) in a statement that the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, will discuss with the US Secretary of State bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance them, and will discuss the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and Israel, and ways to de-escalate and protect civilians.
