Netapp And Ducati Corse Renew Partnership And Introduce Co-Engineered Data Management And Insights Solution

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- NetApp, a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced the renewal of its partnership agreement with Ducati Corse for the 2023 to 2025 seasons and names NetApp the team's Official Data Infrastructure Partner. The latest innovation resulting from this partnership is a virtual data management and insights solution for race analytics and R&D that uses NetApp ONTAP® with NetApp SnapMirrorTM and NetApp FlexCacheTM.

The world of grand prix racing relies heavily on speed. When Ducati Corse found its synchronization times between the racetrack and between engineers across multiple locations, including the Borgo Panigale HQ, was too slow to be effective, they looked to NetApp to help design a new data insights and management solution. Delivering almost real-time data sharing and analytics, NetApp helps tech teams extract maximum value from test and race weekend sessions that can mean the difference between pole position and a starting position down the grid.

“Through our joint innovation with Ducati, we've played a pivotal role in revolutionizing their data infrastructure, enhancing every facet of their software development, design and engineering,” said Gabie Boko, Chief Marketing Officer at NetApp.“Our collaboration has enabled near real-time data sharing and analytics, accelerating the entire landscape of elite motorcycle racing data analysis. Ducati is one of the shining stars in Italy's 'Motor Valley,' and we're committed to riding along with Ducati to help them achieve greater success.”

The benefits of the co-engineered solution include:



Seamless connection between Ducati's data infrastructure clusters so engineers can access the same always-on data from anywhere.

Data insights captured in an elite racing environment to be used across all Ducati business units.

A software-defined approach to create a powerful but efficient data storage foundation built on NetApp ONTAP® – delivering the power of NetApp's decades of enterprise data management innovation and product leadership.

Optimized data transfer powered by NetApp ONTAP with SnapMirror for unified, high-speed, and secure replication of data. FlexCache remote caching for actively read data only. FlexCache improves the speed and productivity of collaboration across multiple locations, increases data throughput and reducing WAN bandwidth costs.

“With this data management platform, we can seamlessly manage, share, protect and move our data in our hybrid cloud environment from the factory to our garage, and to the track during a race, and share data with our engineers in a way that is fast, secure, and seamless,” said Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse.“As Triple Crown holders and with our first MotoGP Riders' World Title in 15 years, we need the best technology, data, and data management to ensure we defend these titles and we're confident in our partnership with NetApp to help us do this.”

Since 2018, NetApp and Ducati have collaborated to help Ducati successfully manage 200 applications and support 90 virtual machines in a disaster recovery center. NetApp provides the speed and capacity to help Ducati manage branch operations and perform on-site data analysis while moving data to a hybrid cloud, reducing the time it took to develop prototypes and get new motorcycles to market.

About Ducati

Founded in 1926, since 1946 Ducati has been manufacturing sport-inspired motorcycles characterised by high-performance engines, innovative design, and cutting-edge technology. The Ducati factory is located in Bologna's Borgo Panigale district. The model range covers several market segments with the following families: DesertX, Diavel, XDiavel, Hypermotard, Monster, Multistrada, Panigale, Streetfighter and SuperSport. In 2015, Ducati presented the Ducati Scrambler: a new brand made of bikes, accessories and apparel that stands out for its creativity and self-expression. In 2020, Ducati unveiled the Multistrada V4, the world's first motorcycle equipped with front and rear radar, which with its technology marks a new milestone for the world of two wheels. Ducati's iconic motorcycles, together with an extensive range of bike accessories and technical and lifestyle apparel, are distributed in 90 countries worldwide. In 2022, Ducati delivered 61,562 bikes to passionate clients. Ducati competes with official teams in the MotoGP World Championship and Superbike World Championship. In MotoGP, where the Company has been racing since 2003, Ducati won the Constructors' title in 2007, 2020, 2021 and 2022, the Teams' title in 2007, 2021 and 2022 and the Rider's title in 2007 and 2022, becoming two times World Champion. In Superbike, Ducati has won 18 Constructors' titles and 15 Riders' titles, confirming its position as the most successful manufacturer in the category. 2022 marked an unprecedented year for Ducati: for the first time in its history, the Company won the Triple Crown in both the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships. From 2023 until 2026, the motorcycle manufacturer is the sole official supplier of motorbikes for the FIM Enel MotoETM World Cup, the electric class of the MotoGP World Championship.

About NetApp

NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people-anytime, anywhere. Learn more at or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

