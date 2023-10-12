Cinfa Participates In The 34Th Annual Conference Of The SHA

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Cinfa, the leading Spanish pharmaceutical company, participates as a high-level partner in the 34th Annual Conference of the Saudi Heart Association (SHA), which will take place from the 12th to the 14th of October in the Crowne Plaza RDC Riyadh- Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Heart Association's 34th annual conference aims to encompass the theme“Population Health from Prevention to Intervention”, to talk about the importance and effectiveness of interventions that engage community health workers to prevent cardiovascular disease and aim to reduce risk factors among those at higher risk by providing culturally appropriate education, offering social support counseling, and connecting people with services.

SHA's mission is to set international healthcare standards for diagnosing and treating cardiovascular disease in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, it wants to bring together professionals and experts from around the world to address key issues in the field of health and pharmacology, focusing on the fight against cardiovascular diseases.

In this sense, Cinfa, committed to bring health and well-being on a global scale, wants to join the fight against cardiovascular diseases, and, through its participation in this congress, continues working to ensure its healthcare solutions are accessible to people worldwide.

The company is also committed to continue working closely with healthcare providers and health authorities to improve the health and quality of life of the Saudi population. Cinfa currently partners with more than 8,500 medical centres and pharmacies in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

The SHA Congress is expected to bring around 3,000 healthcare professionals interested in addressing the healthcare challenges facing the Saudi population, as well as keeping up to date with the latest technologies, products, and services.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink