Lenovo Sets The Stage For 'AI For All' Ahead Of Annual Global Tech Event, Tech World '23

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- On October 24 – 25, 2023, Lenovo will host its annual global innovation event, Tech World , in Austin, Texas. This marks the ninth consecutive year of the event, and the first time since 2019 that it will be hosted in person. This year's theme is 'AI for All' and will focus on the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and explore how Lenovo is designing, powering, and re-defining the next generation of AI products, solutions, and services to accelerate real AI-driven outcomes for both businesses and consumers.

Tech World will feature a keynote session from Lenovo Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang, who will discuss Lenovo's strategic leadership through an in-depth exploration of how the company is unleashing the potential of AI across its business. Both virtual and in-person attendees will hear from Lenovo's closest and most transformative partners, including NVIDIA Founder, President and CEO, Jensen Huang; AMD Chair and CEO, and Dr. Lisa Su.

Lenovo executives will also provide a first look at Lenovo's vision for multiple AI-focused areas, including AI models, AI solutions, AI infrastructure and AI devices.

Speakers will include: Dr. Yong Rui, SVP and CTO; Ken Wong, EVP and President, Solutions & Services Group (SSG); Kirk Skaugen, EVP and President, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG); and Luca Rossi, EVP and President, Intelligent Devices Group (IDG).

For those looking to attend virtually, Tech World '23 will be livestreamed in English on Lenovo's X account . For more details, please check on the Lenovo account within the days leading up to the event. More information on Tech World 2023 can be found here .

