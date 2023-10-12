AUD/USD Forecast: Sees Volatility As Future Uncertain

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The AUD/USD had a turbulent ride during Wednesday's trading session, reflecting the ongoing market uncertainty. It's currently hovering just above the crucial 0.64 level, a point of significance from a psychological standpoint.

If this level is breached to the downside, it could spell further trouble for the Aussie. Adding to the mix, we have the impending release of CPI (Consumer Price Index) data on Thursday, which could introduce additional volatility.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

Inflation remains a pressing concern globally, with all eyes on the Federal Reserve's stance regarding interest rates. While they continue to indicate a commitment to tight monetary policy, the possibility of further rate hikes remains uncertain. Despite this, the global economic outlook appears to be fraught with challenges, which could weigh on the Australian dollar. Australia's currency is highly sensitive to commodities and global economic growth, making it vulnerable in such an environment.

On the flip side, should we witness a reversal and a break above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average , there's potential for the market to push towards the 0.65 level. The 0.65 level holds significance for many traders, and a breach above it could serve as a warning to bearish traders. This would take a significant amount of momentum though, and therefore it is unlikely that it will happen right away Market is Facing Volatility

However, a drop below the 0.64 level would underscore the dominance of the US dollar. This scenario aligns with the view that the US dollar is often considered a safe haven in times of uncertainty. In such situations, investors may look to repatriate assets back to the United States, given its reputation for stability. While Australia itself isn't particularly risky, the US dollar's supremacy in the currency market remains unchallenged. The coming weeks may well reinforce this status quo.

In conclusion, the Australian dollar's recent performance has been marked by volatility, and the 0.64 level holds the key to its near-term direction. The looming release of CPI data and the ongoing global economic challenges contribute to this uncertainty. Traders should remain vigilant, as a breach above the 50-day EMA could indicate a shift in sentiment, while a drop below 0.64 would highlight the resilience of the US dollar as a safe haven currency. The market's next moves will likely be shaped by these pivotal factors.

Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best Australian forex brokers to check out.