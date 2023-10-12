Gold Forecast: Gold's Resilience Amid Inflation Concerns

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Gold Remains Linked to the Bond Market

Gold has shown remarkable resilience in the face of surprising Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers from the United States, which came in double what was expected. Despite the undeniable strength of inflationary pressures, it appears that traders in the markets are determined to see gold make an attempt at a rally. However, the real impact may be felt with the release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers on Thursday. Moreover, a concerning technical signal is on the horizon as the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average prepares to cross below the 200-Day EMA, a phenomenon often referred to as the "death cross." This adds to the market's complexity, given the significance of the $1900 level, laden with historical significance.

Gold's trajectory remains closely linked to the movements in bond markets, making it crucial to monitor yields. A resurgence in yields, should they rally again, could pose significant challenges to gold's performance. In times of uncertainty, there may be an influx of“safety trade" into the gold market , possibly contributing to the recent market trends. Additionally, the $1800 level beneath acts as a robust support level, presenting a formidable barrier for any potential downturn.

In essence, this market continues to exhibit a noisy disposition, characterized by swift shifts in sentiment. The recent relief rally, while noteworthy, is also viewed by many as an opportunity for selling. Conversely, a breakthrough above the looming moving averages could open doors to the $1950 level, and perhaps even the psychological milestone of $2000. However, achieving these targets is likely to be a challenging endeavor, given the prevailing market conditions.



At the end of the day, gold's ability to shrug off unexpected inflationary data highlights its unique position as a haven asset.

The upcoming CPI data and the potential "death cross" signal are poised to shape the future course of this market. As uncertainty continues to prevail, traders must stay vigilant and adapt to rapidly changing market dynamics in their pursuit of gold-related opportunities.

Considering these factors, it's imperative to exercise caution in determining position sizes. The current environment appears conducive to short-term trading strategies , consistent with the broader trend seen in markets worldwide. While gold has experienced a noteworthy rally, substantial changes in the market's direction still seem a ways off. This means that I will be looking to the downside sooner or later.

