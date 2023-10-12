USD/JPY Forecast: USD Gains Ground Amid Boj Inaction

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



In Wednesday's trading session, the US dollar vs Japanese yen currency pair took a brief step back before making a strong rebound, hinting at a resurgence in its momentum.

The current market environment appears to be in a consolidation phase, possibly laying the groundwork for its next significant move. If this pattern persists, there is a reasonable chance that the ongoing uptrend could continue, potentially surpassing the significant ¥150 level.

Will the Bank of Japan Intervene?

The ¥150 level is not just a numerical milestone; it holds considerable psychological and market significance. Recently, this level has seen substantial selling activity, prompting speculations about the involvement of the Bank of Japan in this critical juncture. However, concrete evidence to substantiate these claims remains elusive, leaving the situation shrouded in uncertainty.

Nonetheless, the US dollar seems poised for long-term upward momentum, primarily driven by the interest rate differential. Hence, it would be prudent to consider buying the US dollar on any potential dips. The timing of a potential breakout remains uncertain, with the ¥147.80 level serving as a reliable support level below, and the formidable ¥150 level looming above.

Keeping a close eye on the bond markets is paramount in this scenario, as rising interest rates work against the Japanese yen. The Bank of Japan's efforts to maintain low-interest rates in a high-rate environment exert downward pressure on the currency. Given this dynamic, similar market conditions are likely to persist. Notably, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average is fast approaching the ¥147.80 level, offering traders an opportune convergence point.

It's important to emphasize that prevailing sentiment leans toward a bullish outlook for this currency pair. Shorting this pair does not seem to be a prudent strategy, at least until there are substantial shifts in policy stances from either the Bank of Japan or the Federal Reserve. As things stand, such policy changes appear improbable, reinforcing the overall bullish bias. However, it's crucial to acknowledge that the momentum's pace has moderated, underscoring the need for cautious assessment and strategic trading decisions.

IN the end the US dollar's recent performance against the Japanese yen reflects a market in a consolidation phase. While key levels continue to play a crucial role, the overarching sentiment favors a bullish outlook. Monitoring the dynamics of the bond market and the actions of central banks will be pivotal in gauging the future trajectory of this currency pair.

