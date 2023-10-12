Whoeyes : Take An Online Eye Test Now

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Oct 12 (NewsWire) – The World Health Organization (WHO) Office in Sri Lanka says the WHO has introduced an online platform for the public to check their vision free of charge.
Issuing a statement, the WHO said the 'WHOeyes' free app enables individuals to check their vision without needing an eye care provider.
It supports eye screening at the primary health care level, in the community or in the workplace, it further said.
To get the app Scan the QR code or visit the App Store/Google Play via
