Detangling The Roots And Health Risks Of Hair Relaxers

(MENAFN- The Conversation) In this reflective and personal episode of Don't Call Me Resilient , Prof. Cheryl Thompson of Toronto Metropolitan University and author of Beauty in a Box untangles the wending history of hair relaxers for Black women - and the health risks now linked to them.

For decades, Black women have been using hair relaxers to help them“fit into” global mainstream workplaces and the European standards of beauty that continue to dominate them . More recently, research has linked these relaxers to cancer and reproductive health issues - and a spate of lawsuits across the United States , and at least one in Canada , have been brought by Black women against the makers of these relaxants.

A vintage magazine ad for the 'Raveen hair relaxer system,' circa 1990.

Prof. Thompson and I get into it: including her own relationship to using relaxers as a Black woman, the lawsuits and the wending history and relationship between these relaxants and Black women. We also - for obvious reasons - dip into The Other Black Girl, the novel that is also now a horror-satire streaming series about mind-controlling hair products.

A vintage magazine ad for Ultra Sheen, a hair product made by the Black-owned Johnson Products to cater to Black consumers, circa 1963.

