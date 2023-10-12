Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size & Share To Surpass $5.97 Billion By 2032 | The Brainy Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newark, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.28 billion in 2022 global bone graft substitutes market will reach USD 5.97 billion by 2032. Ongoing research into advanced biomaterials, such as bioactive ceramics and biodegradable polymers, is developing more effective and bioactive bone graft substitutes. These materials promote faster healing and reduce complications. In addition, 3D printing technology allows for creation of customized bone graft substitutes tailored to patients' anatomy. This level of customization can enhance graft integration and patient outcomes. Genomics and regenerative medicine advancements also open doors to personalized bone graft substitutes. Tailoring graft materials to individual patients' genetic profiles and specific medical needs can improve outcomes and reduce the risk of graft rejection. Besides, combining bone graft substitutes with biologics, growth factors, and stem cells is gaining traction. This synergistic approach can enhance grafts' osteoinductive and osteogenic properties, improving their effectiveness. Furthermore, AI-powered diagnostic tools and predictive analytics can assist healthcare providers in identifying patients who would benefit from bone graft procedures. AI can also help optimize graft selection and treatment plans.



Key Insight of the Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific has a massive and rapidly ageing population. Older people are more susceptible to orthopaedic and dental issues, so there is a growing demand for bone graft substitutes to address age-related conditions. Many nations in Asia are experiencing significant economic growth, leading to increased healthcare spending. This factor enables patients to access advanced treatments, including bone graft procedures. Additionally, the region is witnessing a surge in orthopaedic and dental procedures, driven by lifestyle changes, sports injuries, and a desire for better dental aesthetics. Bone graft substitutes are integral to many of these procedures, boosting market growth. Furthermore, advancements in medical technology, including the development of innovative bone graft materials and minimally invasive surgical techniques, are making these procedures more accessible and effective in Asia. Besides, Asia Pacific has become a popular destination for medical tourists seeking cost-effective healthcare solutions. Patients worldwide travel to the region for orthopaedic and dental treatments, creating a significant market for bone graft substitutes.



In 2022, the allograft segment dominated the market with the largest share of 51.86% and revenue of 1.70 billion.



The type segment includes allograft, autograft, synthetic bone graft, xenograft and others. In 2022, the allograft segment dominated the market with the largest share of 51.86% and revenue of 1.70 billion.



In 2022, the spinal fusion segment dominated the market with the highest share of 55.81% and market revenue of 1.69 billion.



The application segment is classified into craniomaxillofacial, dental, foot & ankle, joint reconstruction, spinal fusion and others. In 2022, the spinal fusion segment dominated the market with the highest share of 55.81% and market revenue of 1.69 billion.



In 2022, the hospitals segment held the largest market share at 60.27% and a market revenue of 1.98 billion.



The end user segment is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics and others. In 2022, the hospitals segment held the largest market share at 60.27% and a market revenue of 1.98 billion.



Advancement in market



In February 2023: NuVasive, Inc., a pioneering force in technological innovation, has enhanced its C360 portfolio by expanding indications for Modulus Cervical and Attrax Putty. Attrax Putty represents a groundbreaking development as the inaugural Syhthetic BGS used in thoracolumbar interbody fusion spacers. This advancement will provide substantial value within the cervical category, benefiting hospitals, particularly surgeons.



In March 2022: Molecular Matrix, Inc. has unveiled the Osteo-P Synthetic BGS, designed for applications within the musculoskeletal system. Osteo-P Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute harnesses the cutting-edge hyper-crosslinked carbohydrate polymer (HCCP) technology platform developed by MMI, meticulously engineered to optimize the crucial microenvironment essential for effective bone repair and regeneration. Initially conceived to facilitate stem cells' three-dimensional growth and differentiation for research purposes, this technology showcases remarkable adaptability. Osteo-P BGS undergoes a remarkable transformation upon hydration with normal saline, transforming its continuous, open, interconnected matrix into a sponge-like and flexible structure. An outstanding advantage of Osteo-P BGS lies in its natural matrix, eliminating the need for additional collagen xenografts or other binders to improve handling. Furthermore, this groundbreaking product offers a distinctive opportunity for real-time healing visualization, as the deposition of calcium phosphate can be easily observed through radiographic imaging during the remodelling process.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing dental bone grafting procedures and rising healthcare expenditure.



Dentistry relies heavily on bone graft substitutes for procedures like dental implant placements. As the demand for dental implants rises, so does the demand for bone graft substitutes. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure, especially in emerging economies, has made advanced treatments more accessible to a larger population. This factor, in turn, drives the adoption of bone graft substitutes. Also, educational initiatives by healthcare organizations and manufacturers help raise awareness about the benefits and availability of bone graft substitutes, leading to increased adoption.



Restraint: Limited availability of donor tissue and lack of long-term clinical data.



Traditional bone grafts using autografts or allografts depend on donor tissue availability. The limited supply of suitable donor tissue can be a significant restraint. While bone graft substitutes promote healing, complications and risks can be associated with these procedures, such as infection, graft rejection, or graft resorption. Furthermore, long-term clinical data on the outcomes of bone graft substitute procedures sometimes need improvement. This factor can make it challenging for healthcare providers and patients to make informed decisions.



Opportunity: Evolving regenerative medicine and tissue engineering.



There is a continuous improvement in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. Bone graft substitutes are vital in these areas, offering opportunities to develop personalized and patient-specific solutions. Furthermore, emerging economies are witnessing rapid urbanization, increased healthcare spending, and a growing awareness of advanced medical treatments. These factors present a substantial growth opportunity for bone graft substitutes in these regions.



Challenge: Lack of awareness and high development costs.



Research and development costs for creating innovative bone graft substitutes can be prohibitively high. Companies face challenges in funding and justifying these investments, especially for novel biological and tissue-engineered products. Additionally, in certain regions or among specific patient populations, there may be limited awareness of bone graft substitutes and their benefits, hindering the market growth. Besides, as with any medical device market, there may be increasing scrutiny regarding the environmental impact of materials used in bone graft substitutes, which could lead to sustainability challenges.



Some of the major players operating in the global bone graft substitutes market are:



. Baxter International

. Botiss biomaterials GmbH

. Collagen Matrix Inc.

. Dentium

. Dentsply Sirona

. Danaher Corporation

. Geistlich Pharm

. Halma plc (Novabone LLC)

. Institut Straumann AG

. Integra LifeSciences

. Johnson and Johnson

. LifeNet Health

. Medtronic Plc

. Molecular Matrix

. NuVasive Inc.

. Orthofix Holdings Inc.

. Smith and Nephew plc

. Strauman

. Stryker Corporation

. Wright Medical Group NV.

. Zimmer Biomet



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



. Allograft

. Autograft

. Synthetic Bone Graft

. Xenograft

. Others



By Application



. Craniomaxillofacial

. Dental

. Foot & Ankle

. Joint Reconstruction

. Spinal Fusion

. Others



By End User



. Hospitals

. Specialty Clinics

. Others



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



