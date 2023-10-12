Madelyn Simon And Michael Sherman Receive National Recognition Through The NYC BIG BOOK AWARD!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NYC Big Book Award 2023 Distinguished Favorite

Poppy's Playful Party

Author Madelyn Simon

Poppy's Favorite Friend Fiasco (Poppy the Toucan Series) Book 4 of 4

2023 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized "Poppy's Playful Party" in the Childrens: Animals & Pets category; as well as "Poppy's Favorite Friend Fiasco" in the Picture Books - Ages 4-8 category, both as a Distinguished Favorites.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, preschool teachers, librarians, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.​Poppy's Playful Party by Madelyn Simon and Michael ShermanPoppy, the organizer of the dance, was excited to bring the whole Mungo Bungo Jungle together for a night of fun and dancing. However, her excitement quickly turned to worry when Sticky Fingers and his pals started causing trouble. The troublemakers were pulling pranks, trying to trip dancers off of the tree branches while laughing continuously. Poppy knew that she had to do something to stop them before they ruined the event for everyone.​Poppy's Favorite Friend Fiasco by Madelyn Simon and Michael ShermanThe fourth picture book in the Poppy the Toucan series, "Poppy's Favorite Friends Fiasco" explores the timeless question of how to be a better friend in a heartwarming and meaningful way.Set in the magical Mungo Bungo Jungle, the book introduces a charming cast of characters, including a lizard who defies the laws of nature. Poppy and her animal friends bring fans of the series a new level of excitement, and there's even a memorable surprise in store!With its eye-catching cover and carefully crafted storyline, "Poppy's Favorite Friends Fiasco" delights young readers. The gentle humor and descriptive sentences are perfectly complemented by the enchanting illustrations, which bring the characters to life in colorful detail. This delightful book is a must-have for any child's bookshelf, and it teaches important lessons about friendship and community in a fun and engaging way.The impressive roster of international and domestic entries resulted in a record year for book award winners in major categories. The competition draws a diverse and high-quality pool of authors and publishers. The NYC Big Book Award boasts a worldwide entry pool from Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. This year, cities such as Ann Arbor, Denver, Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami Beach, New Delhi, New York, Ottawa, Princeton, San Francisco, San Juan, Singapore, and Winnipeg were represented. Winners were recognized from Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, and the United States.Journalists, well-established authors, small and large presses, and first-time independent authors participated in remarkable numbers. This year, awardees hailed from Blackstone Publishing, Berrett-Koehler, Beyond Words, Casemate, Cinnabar Moth Publishing, Citrine Publishing, Four Way Books, Fantagraphics, Greenleaf Book Group Press, Ideapress, Inner Traditions, Kogan Page, Ooligan Press, Riverhead Books, Rutgers University Press, She Writes Press, Story Monsters Press, Teacher Created Materials, The Wild Rose Press and the White House Historical Association.“Our team is honored to highlight the excellence and achievements of a diverse array of authors and publishers,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.“Their work represents a commitment to excellence. It is our mission and privilege to continue to showcase their work on an international stage.”To view the list of distinguished favorites:YouTube ChannelAuthor Interviews:Join us for Spring 2024, * Follow us on Twitter @GabbyBookAwardsTo learn more about the Poppy Tucson Series, please visit

Ted Olczak

NYC Big Book Award

+1 973-969-1899



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other